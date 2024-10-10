MP govt preparing training guide for growth of school children

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing a training guide for school children to make them aware of various aspects and to promote positive thinking for overall growth.

The initiative is the part of 'Ujjwal' programme to promote positive thinking among school children. The training guide is being prepared by the Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, said an official.

The School Education Department has collaborated with the United Nations Population Fund Activity (UNFPA) and has prepared a blueprint for the Ujjwal ‘Margdarshika’ (guidelines) regarding this new concept.

"This is an innovative initiative to promote new thinking among the children so that they can understand various issues. The knowledge and skills acquired during adolescence have lifelong effects," an official said.

He added that the objective is to make children aware of various aspects and their positive role in changes as they grow.

"Therefore, it is necessary that the students become familiar with the concept of ‘masculinity’ right from the beginning, and adopt positive thinking and appropriate behaviour," the official said.

He said that the various issues like discrimination, violence, cybercrime, the role of children in preventing sexual crimes and misdeeds, and equal participation of students in household work have been covered in ‘Ujjwal.

“The draft is almost ready and is being reviewed with teachers. The department is working on finalising the revised guide. The field test of the guide was discussed with the students between the class 9th and 12th in several districts,” he said.

He said that as a pilot project, the system was introduced in several government-run schools in the Dindori, Betul, Guna and Bhopal districts and received positive feedback, adding that the suggestions received from students during the pilot project have been included.

“A separate guide is also being prepared for the girls students between Class 9th and 12th residing in hostels. With the help of the guide, adolescent girls will be able to acquire skills, which will help in improving the quality of their life,” the official said.