MP: Indore Mayor takes moral responsibility for Bhagirathpura water tragedy

Indore: Amid mounting criticism from across the country over contaminated drinking water that has claimed several lives in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area in recent weeks in Madhya Pradesh, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Monday said he had taken moral responsibility from the very first day the health crisis broke out.

Addressing a press conference in Indore, the BJP leader emphasised that both the state administration and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) have been making “all possible efforts” to provide assistance to affected families and to bring the situation under control.

He asserted that the health situation had “largely improved” in the past few days.

“I had taken moral responsibility from the very first day the tragic incident came to light. Our first responsibility is now to ensure that the situation returns to normal in the Bhagirathpura area and the people get all possible help,” Bhargava stated.

The Mayor has been under fire, particularly from the opposition Congress, which has accused the civic body of negligence.

Bhargava defended Indore’s reputation, saying the city has always been known for its culture and public participation, which enabled it to be ranked India’s cleanest city for the last several years.

“I won’t say on what the Congress says, but those who are questioning Indore’s tag as the cleanest city are disrespecting the efforts of thousands of ‘safaikarmis’ and the people of Indore, whose relentless contribution has made it the cleanest city,” he added.

Notably, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Umang Singhar, during a visit to Bhagirathpura last week, had questioned Indore’s cleanest city tag in light of the water contamination tragedy.

Indore, ranked India’s cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year, now faces growing scrutiny over water safety and governance. As investigations continue, the opposition has been demanding accountability and corrective measures.

According to officials, the number of new patients of diarrhoea has continued to decrease over the past few days, supporting the government’s claim that the health situation has improved.

However, 39 patients remain admitted in multiple hospitals, with 10 of them in intensive care units (ICU).

The tragedy has cast a shadow over Indore’s celebrated civic achievements, raising questions about infrastructure, oversight, and the balance between cleanliness rankings and basic public health safeguards.