MP Kunwar Danish Ali tests positive for Covid, was in Lok Sabha on Monday
Highlights
Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who attended Parliament on Monday, said he had tested positive for Covid-19.
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who attended Parliament on Monday, said he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The BSP leader added that he is fully vaccinated and urged the people who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves.
"Despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves.
I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he tweeted.
