MP Kunwar Danish Ali tests positive for Covid, was in Lok Sabha on Monday

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who attended Parliament on Monday, said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The BSP leader added that he is fully vaccinated and urged the people who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves.

"Despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves.

I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he tweeted.