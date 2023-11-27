MP Police file 4 cases for sharing deepfake videos of prominent politicians

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh have has registered four FIRs against unknown persons for circulating deepfake videos of prominent politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development came 10 days after the state went to the polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on Sunday (December 3).

All four cases regarding deepfake videos have been registered in Indore. The move came after the police compared the original videos with the circulated ones during the election campaign.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event on November 17 had cautioned the country about the dangers posed by deepfake images and videos which are generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

On the same day, an FIR was registered at the Kanadiya police station in Indore in the context of a purported video in which PM Modi could seen laughing while addressing the nation on a serious issue.

“The first FIR was registered by a social media user after seeing a deepfake video in which AI was used to edit a speech of the Prime Minister. It was circulated on social media in an attempt to portray his image as a 'non-serious' leader,” the police said.

Later, three more cases were registered related to such deepfake photos/videos, including one showing former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In the fake video, Kamal Nath could be heard saying that he would discontinue Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP's government flagship sceme - Ladli Behna Yojana - if the Congress forms the government in Madhya Pradesh.

That fake video led to a controversy during campaigning as some BJP leaders also mentioned that if the Congress is voted to power, all public beneficial schemes announced by the BJP government would be scrapped.

Subsequently, a delegation of Congress led by Rakesh Yadav had lodged an FIR before the polling on November 17.

Cases have also been lodged against unknown persons for circulating fake videos of BJP candidate from Indore 1 and the party's national General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Congress nominee from Indore-5, Satyanarayan Patel.

“Deepfake videos are being used mainly to malign the image of politicians and spread misinformation. The accused in the matter are unknown. It is very tough to trace the origin of such videos, but we are taking help of cyber experts to crack the case,” said Nimish Agrawal, DCP (Crime Branch).