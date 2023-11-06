MP polls: Viral video shows Narendra Tomar’s son discussing multi-crore transactions

Bhopal : A purported viral video showing Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar discussing transactions of bribe money worth crores has sparked a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to the polls on November 7.

In the video, Devendra could be seen talking on a video call with a man, seeking transfer of crores of rupees from an unidentified person. The conversation mentions five different accounts for the transactions.



The video purportedly showed Devendra engaging in a conversation over video call with a person regarding separate transactions of Rs 100 crore, Rs 18 crore and Rs 21 crore.



While the state police or the Election Commission (EC) are yet to make any official statement regarding the authenticity of the video, the opposition Congress has trained its guns on Narendra Singh Tomar and the ruling BJP.



Notably, the video has surfaced just two weeks before the Assembly elections, and senior BJP leader Narendra Tomar is contesting from his home turf Dhimini in Morena district.



The Congress has demanded Devendra's arrest and immediate action by the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.



Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Monday, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “The Congress has raised its concern over the involvement of black money and hawala money, but this video is shocking. Congress demands an inquiry into the matter. Also, Narendra Singh Tomar should resign from his post until the investigation is complete.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps harping about corruption but such acts are being carried out right under his nose. So, it is necessary to reveal to what extent are the connections of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers.”



Meanwhile, after the video went viral, the Union minister’s son has submitted a written complaint at a local police station in Morena, terming it as ‘fake’ and a conspiracy to tarnish the image of his father.



He has also sought removal of the video from social media and blocking of relevant URLs under the provisions of Information Technology (IT) Act.



In his complaint, Devendra said, “A viral video has come to my notice, wherein misinformation is being spread about alleged transactions of crores of rupees by me. The viral video is creating a negative atmosphere against me.



"The video is being spread on social media with an intention to cause damage to my reputation. No such amount has been received in my bank account, or in the account of any of my family members or any persons linked to them. This (video) is totally fake and fabricated. Please probe into the conspiracy and initiate strict action against those involved.”



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Morena Arvind Thakur, confirmed that an FIR has been registered on the basis of a written complaint received from Devendra Singh and further investigation is underway.

