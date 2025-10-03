MSRTC Aapli ST App | Live Bus Tracking in Maharashtra

The MSRTC has a new app called 'Aapli ST'. It helps people see buses live, check timings, and find nearby stops.

Passengers can reach the bus on time and avoid waiting. The app also has emergency numbers for safety.

Soon, passengers who book tickets can track their bus live. The app tracks 12,000+ buses and 1 lakh routes in Maharashtra.

Download: Available on Android and iPhone as "MSRTC Commuter App".