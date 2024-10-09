Live
- Tirumala Brahmotsavam: Deity rides on Hanuma Vahanam today
- Adoni: One dies, 8 hurt as van hits auto-rickshaw
- Celebrate Durga Puja with Easy-to -Make Microwave Oven Recipes
- AP Govt. Extends Deadline for Liquor Shop License Applications by Two Days
- Dasara Mahotsavams: Goddess gives darshan as Katyayani
- Heavy rains devastate Yadagiri’s farmers, ruin crops
- Villages teeming with life as Dasara festivities gain pace
- Ahmedabad varsity launches The Climate Institute
- BJP leaders celebrate party’s hat-trick victory in Haryana
- Phantom costs deter people from freebies, cheap deals
Just In
Mufti’s daughter concedes defeat
This time, Mehbooba Mufti did not contest the Assembly polls and her daughter was the party’s face in South Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but faced a defeat
New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, on Tuesday, conceded defeat in the Assembly elections as the PDP is headed to one of its worst performances.
She was contesting her first Assembly polls from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara in South Kashmir.
As per the latest Election Commission data, the PDP was leading in only four seats. In a post on X, Iltija Mufti said she accepted the people’s verdict and thanked her party’s workers for campaigning for her.
“I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign,” said Iltija Mufti.
The 37-year-old PDP leader was trailing the National Conference’s Bashir Ahmad Veeri. The Srigufwara-Bijbehara has been a PDP stronghold for the past few decades.