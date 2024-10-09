  • Menu
Mufti’s daughter concedes defeat

This time, Mehbooba Mufti did not contest the Assembly polls and her daughter was the party’s face in South Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but faced a defeat

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, on Tuesday, conceded defeat in the Assembly elections as the PDP is headed to one of its worst performances.

She was contesting her first Assembly polls from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara in South Kashmir.

As per the latest Election Commission data, the PDP was leading in only four seats. In a post on X, Iltija Mufti said she accepted the people’s verdict and thanked her party’s workers for campaigning for her.

“I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign,” said Iltija Mufti.

The 37-year-old PDP leader was trailing the National Conference’s Bashir Ahmad Veeri. The Srigufwara-Bijbehara has been a PDP stronghold for the past few decades.

