Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Classes Called Off

Several schools across Delhi received bomb threats through email on Thursday morning, leading to the immediate cancellation of classes and heightened security measures. Authorities acted swiftly as precautionary steps were taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Schools including Delhi Public School, Modern School, Sanskriti School, Air Force Bal Bharti, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Don Bosco were among those targeted. Following the threats, campuses were evacuated and law enforcement agencies launched thorough search operations.

Delhi Fire Services confirmed that Loreto Convent and Carmel Convent also received similar emails. Officials stated that emergency response teams were deployed at all locations and standard safety procedures were followed. Initial searches did not uncover any suspicious items, though checks were still ongoing at the time.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate informed parents about the situation, assuring them that authorities were alerted immediately. A bomb disposal squad conducted a detailed inspection of the campus before declaring it safe for use. The school later communicated that student safety remained the top priority and that all required protocols had been implemented responsibly.

Police and security agencies continue to investigate the source of the threatening emails, while officials have urged calm as precautionary measures remain in place across the affected schools.