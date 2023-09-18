Mumbai-Ahmedabad route reopens as waters recede in Bharuch-Ankleshwar section

Mumbai : Train services on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route resumed on Monday after 12 hours. The traffic was halted due to flooding of the Narmada River between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in Gujarat.

Western Railway in a statement said that several trains, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, were canceled due to the flooding. It said that to assist the stranded passengers, arrangements were made to provide refreshments, tea, and water.

It said that the operation of trains on the route from Bridge 502 resumed at approximately 11:30 am on Monday as the water level of the Narmada receded below the danger mark.

“Due to water falling below the danger mark on the upline on bridge number 502 between Bharuch and Ankleshwar, operation of trains has been started in the up direction,” The Western Railway said. It said that the train services on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations under the Vadodara division had come to a halt after the Narmada River waters surged above the danger mark.

It said that the flooding occurred at bridge no 504 around 11:50 pm on September 17. The railway traffic over the Narmada River Bridge has resumed, and trains are being operated again. Western Railway had established helpline numbers to keep passengers updated about train statuses through public announcements. Since September 17 night, all passenger and goods trains on both sides of the river had been held up due to flooding.