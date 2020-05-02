Mumbai: Bank of Baroda conducts mega MSME Outreach Programme

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda on Wednesday (April 29) conducted a 'Mega MSME Outreach Programme' in a unique initiative to connect with MSME borrowers across entire country at a time when the sector is passing through an extremely difficult phase on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

A large number of MSME borrowers along with the Bank's General Managers, Zonal Managers, Regional Managers, Branch Managers and Heads of SME Loan factories participated in the live webinar, which was hosted by Executive Director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi.

It was an exercise to address the concerns of MSMEs and inform them about various hand-holding measures being taken by the Government of India, Reserve Bank of India and Bank of Baroda in particular, to support them in their efforts to overcome their challenges.

Shri Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, hosted the webinar from his desk.