Murmu takes sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: President Draupadi Murmu took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday.

The President immersed herself in devotion, offering prayers and performing rituals amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. Before her ritual bath, President Murmu offered flowers and a coconut at the Sangam and paid obeisance to Lord Surya by performing ‘Arghya.’ She took multiple dips in the sacred waters while praying to the revered rivers.

She then performed Puja at the Sangam, accompanied by Aarti and Vedic recitations. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the President upon her arrival in Prayagraj.

Before taking the ritual bath, President Murmu, accompanied by her family, performed traditional Puja Archana. She first touched the holy water, sought blessings, and then offered a flower garland and coconut, praying for the nation's peace and prosperity. Following the ritual bath, she performed Puja with full traditional rites, including a ‘Dughdhabhishek’ of the Sangam Triveni amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and shlokas.

She also offered Akshat, Naivedya, flowers, fruits, and a red chunri as part of the rituals. The ceremony concluded with the President performing Aarti of the three sacred rivers at the confluence site. The Tirtha Purohit present welcomed her by tying a Kalawa on her wrist. Earlier in the morning, Governor Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath received President Murmu upon her arrival in Prayagraj. She then proceeded to Arail Ghat, where she boarded a cruise to reach the Triveni Sangam. During the journey, she enjoyed boating, stood on the deck, and fed the birds.