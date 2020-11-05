Museums across the country will open from November 10, instructions given by the Ministry of Culture; Corona related guidelines issued

New Delhi : Museums, exhibitions and art galleries across the country which have been closed for the last eight months in view of the risk of corona infection will now reopen from November 10. At present, all these have been closed since 17 March. The Ministry of Culture has decided to open these as part of the process initiated to restore the status of the central government. Also, safety guidelines have also been issued regarding the rescue of Corona. Under this, masks and two yards have been made necessary for visitors coming to see the museum and exhibition sites.

The Ministry of Culture has taken this decision to open closed museums, art galleries and exhibitions in view of festivals. In which people go out of the house for shopping.During this, they get an opportunity to see things related to Indian culture when they come here. However, the Ministry has decided to keep such places falling in the Containment Zone closed. Along with this, instructions have also been given to follow the rules laid down by the state government and local administration. Demand for starting museums, art galleries and exhibitions was also coming from the states.

Ministry issued guidelines related to corona

Meanwhile, the security guidelines issued by the Ministry in this regard have been asked to make arrangements for e-ticketing for the visitors. Also, this entire system has been asked to be cashless. With this, only fifty percent people of capacity will be allowed to enter these places at one time.