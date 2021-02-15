Mushaira to be organised on 20th Feb to promote PM's Mission "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat"

New Delhi: "Mushaira" has been organised by the Ministry of Minority affairs on 20th Feb 2021 in New Delhi. The theme "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" has been depicted where renowned poets will showcase their literary valour and verbal skills.

Few Eminent personalities that will be highlighting the Show are Mr. Wasim Barelvi; Mrs. Shabina Adeeb; Mr. Manjar Bhopali; Shri Popular Meeruthi; Mrs. Saba Balarampuri; Ms. Nasim Nikhat; Mrs. Mumtaz Naseem; Colonel VP Singh; Shri Alok Shrivastava; Sardar Surendra Singh Shajar; Mr. Khurshid Haider; Mr. Akil Nomani; Dr. Nayyar Jalalpuri; Legendary poets like Shri Sikandar Hayat Garh will greet the audience at the "Mushaira" to be held at Dr. Ambedkar International Center in Janpath, New Delhi.

The Mushaira will be organized from 4 to 7 pm on 20th February as denoted by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and "Self-reliant India", being the key annotations will be present in the poets verses to dignify the missions that The PM is on with the above themes.

Mr. Naqvi has glorified by saying that "Mushaira" and "Kavi Sammelan" are a rich cultural heritage of our country which strengthens the fabric of "unity in diversity". The words have been deep rooted in our culture and have been carved with golden letters in the pages of Indian History.

Mushaira's where poets from all commnuity and sects come under one roof will work wonders to spread the message of peace. They will also strengthen social harmony and inculcate a sense of brotherhood in the society.

Shri Naqvi further says that such programs convey the message of social and cultural harmony on one hand, while on the other hand, these programs also makes the younger generation aware of the heritage of art, culture, decency and courtesy of the country.