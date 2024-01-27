Live
- 32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions
- Republic Day Celebrations held in Serilingampally under Jagdishwar Goud
- Congress condemns remarks against Sharmila
- YSRCP faces tough time in Gannavaram with Dutta’s exit
- Republic day celebrations held in Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel of Vikarabad district
- Sri Rama showed path to practice to be a good human being: Tridandi Chinajiyar Swami
- Complete your KYC verification for ration cards, deadline nearing
- Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Bingi Mashendra Rao is no more
- Don’t charge women for any fair; Bhatti tells Sajjanar
- 400 families loyal to YSRCP join TDP
Muslims should hand over Gyanvapi site to Hindus: Giriraj Singh
New Delhi: BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said the Muslims should hand over the Gyanvapi mosque site to Hindus, and said no statements should be made that can disrupt communal harmony. The remarks came after the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex was made public, with the lawyer representing the Hindu litigants claiming that the mosque was built after demolishing a pre-existing temple.
"'The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) at the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Sanatanis have welcomed it... But our demand has always been Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura," Singh said.
