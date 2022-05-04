Muzaffarpur tops Niti Aayog ranking

New Delhi: The Muzaffarpur district of Bihar has topped in the ranking of aspirational districts for March 2022 by government think tank Niti Aayog.

Purnia (Bihar) and Mewat (Haryana) have been placed at the second and the third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet. Darrang (Assam) and Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) have been ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in March 2022. Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking.

The aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development. The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month.