Mysore youth reaches Jajpur after walking through six States

Jajpur: Krishna, a youth from Karnataka, reached Jajpur after walking through six States with a mission to promote Yoga, pranayam and create awareness on environment protection. A native of Mysore, 29-year-old Krishna started his walking expedition on October 16 last year. He arrived at the district headquarters town on Wednesday and paid a visit to Maa Biraja temple, the presiding deity of Jajpur, about five and a half months after he started his journey.

Krishna has been visiting major religious places and schools and training children on Yoga and pranayam during his walking expedition. Besides, he has been creating awareness on environment protection. He also advises people to plant trees for a healthy living. "I started my walking expedition from my native Mysore to promote Yoga, pranayam and create awareness on environment protection around six months back. I have already covered 4,000 km by walking through Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha", said Krishna.

Carrying a national flag, Krishna covers a distance of 15 km to 20 km a day. He says he is on an expedition around India on foot. "I will travel across India on foot and cover 21 more States to reach the final stage of my expedition. Hopefully, the mission will be completed in two years," he said. "I visit temples and religious places on my way and meet children in schools. I train the children on Yoga and pranayam. I also sensitise them to the need for protection of environment and tell them to plant trees to save the environment," he added.

"I have received warm welcome from the people of Odisha and other States during my journey.