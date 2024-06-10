Live
Mysterious Animal in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Video goes viral
New Delhi: It seems while the super Sunday oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modis cabinet was taking oath in the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan a mysterious four legged creature which resembles a leopard was caught moving in background on stairs from where President Dr Draupadi Murmu came to adminster oath.
A video in which the animal is visible is making rounds in social media. This incident was recorded in camera while MP Durga Das was signing the papers after taking oath. This had created buzz about the identity of the animal.sone said it could be a pet dog.
However if the visual seen in video is genuine, the question arises how could such lapse take place in such high security zone. There were about 8000 Indian and foreign guests witnessing the ceremony. Rashtrapati Bhavan is yet to clarify on this issue.