Nab those who insulted Tricolour

New Delhi: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that the country is saddened after the Tricolour was insulted on Republic Day, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait said the whole country loves the national flag and the government should nab those who insulted it.

"The national flag belongs to all. The government should nab those who insulted it," he said. Earlier, the BKU chief said they will hold talks only if the Centre does not put prior conditions.

"With respect to the PM, we want a solution to the issue of farmers. However, we will not hold talks with the government at gunpoint. Farmers are ready to hold talks only if the Centre does not put prior conditions in front of us," he said.