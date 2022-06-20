Nadda to meet senior leader of Vietnam communist party

New Delhi: BJP chief J.P. Nadda will meet a senior communist party leader of Vietnam, Nguyen Van Nen, on Monday afternoon.

Nadda will meet Nen, member of the politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam and secretary, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, at the BJP headquarters here.

This meeting is a continuation with the BJP's outreach programme 'Know BJP' through which the party chief is interacting with foreign dignitaries.

Under this programme, Nadda has so far interacted with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Relations of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and also envoys of 47 countries.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, national secretary Rituraj Sinha and in-charge party foreign affairs department Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale will join Nadda during the meeting.

On June 16, Nadda interacted with Balakrishnan and discussed ways to strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

On the occasion of the party foundation day, Nadda launched a new initiative 'Know BJP' specifically to address overseas audiences. Under this initiative, during interaction Nadda elaborates on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP and its governments in the national development. He also addresses the queries from the distinguished guests during the meetings.