Nadigar Sangam Implements Ban On Sexual Offenders In Tamil Film Industry

- The South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) passes a resolution to ban sexual offenders from the Tamil film industry for five years.
- The move follows the Hema Committee report on sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema.
The South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), commonly known as Nadigar Sangam, has announced a five-year ban on individuals found guilty of sexual offenses within the Tamil film industry. This decision is in response to findings from the Hema Committee, which highlighted instances of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.
At a meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday, the Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) of the Nadigar Sangam passed several resolutions to address sexual harassment within the industry. One of the key decisions was to recommend a ban on perpetrators of sexual offenses, provided the complaints are verified through a thorough investigation. This recommendation will be forwarded to the Producers Association for implementation.
Additionally, the GSICC committed to providing legal assistance to individuals who report harassment and advised complainants to use an existing helpline or a newly established email for filing reports. Actor Khushbu Sundar, who was present at the meeting, stated that the resolutions will be further discussed at the upcoming General Committee meeting on September 8.
Other resolutions included offering support for cybercrime complaints related to derogatory content on social media platforms and appointing a legal advisor to strengthen the committee's efforts in handling harassment cases.