Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe tests coronavirus positive
Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
"I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines. Request everyone who have come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested," Mundhe tweeted.
Dear All, I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines.Request everyone who have come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested.— Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) August 25, 2020
I am Working from Home to control #pandemic situation in Nagpur.
We shall win
The civic commissioner further said he is working from home to control the pandemic situation here in Maharashtra.
