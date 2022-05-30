Naidu embarks on tour of Gabon, Senegal, Qatar

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday embarked on a three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal, and Qatar.

While Naidu's visit will be the first by any Indian vice-president to all three countries, it marks the first-ever high-level visit from India to Gabon and Senegal.

His visit is expected to add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and emphasize New Delhi's commitment to the African continent, the Vice-President Secretariat said in a statement.

Naidu's visit to Qatar gains prominence as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The visit is expected to further boost the bilateral ties between the countries, it said.

The vice-president will begin his tour with Gabon from May 30 to June one.

In Gabon, he will hold delegation-level talks with that country's Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, call on President Ali Bongo Ondimba and meet other dignitaries.

He is also expected to interact with the business community in Gabon and address the Indian diaspora there.

While visiting Senegal from June 1 to 3, Naidu will hold delegation-level talks with its President Macky Sall, and meet the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse, and other dignitaries.

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The vice-president is also expected to attend a business roundtable and address the Indian community.

The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from June 4 to 7.

During the visit, Naidu will hold delegation-level talks with Qatar's Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani and review bilateral cooperation. He will also meet several other Qatari dignitaries and address a business roundtable there.

Qatar has committed investments of over USD 2 billion in various Indian companies over the past two years.