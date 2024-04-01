Nair told ED about reporting to Atishi, Bharadwaj 2 years ago, says AAP

New Delhi: After Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his statement claimed that one of the accused, Vijay Nair, used to report to AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and not to him, the party said that a question arises why did ED bring up this statement two and a half years later.

"When Vijay Nair was arrested, he told ED that he didn't report to the Chief Minister, he reported to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Now the question arises, why did ED bring up this statement two and a half years later, which they have in written form?,” said AAP leader Jasmine Shah.

"Our senior leaders Atishi and Saurabh, who are ministers in the Delhi government, were named so that BJP understands that putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail won't shut down the party. Prepare for 2-3 more leaders, only then this name come up, although it was already recorded in their statements earlier,” said Jasmine Shah.

On Monday, the ED’s application for judicial custody of the Delhi Chief Minister in the excise policy case said that in his statement Arvind Kejriwal claimed that one of the accused, Vijay Nair, used to report to AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and not to him.

A Delhi court on Monday sent CM Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, while the AAP supremo moved an application asking to be provided with three books -- Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita and How Prime Ministers Decide.

He was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his ED custody in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

On March 28, Special Judge Baweja had extended his ED custody, holding that there were "sufficient reasons." However, she had allowed him to meet his family members and lawyers.