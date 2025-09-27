Namo Bharat brings Delhi and Meerut closer

Chandni Chowk’s parathas, Modinagar’s shikanji and the gajak stalls around the upcoming Bhaisali Namo Bharat station would now be less than an hour away for residents of Delhi and Meerut, with the gradual opening of new RRTS corridors. Meerut’s sweet markets are also expected to attract more visitors due to the Bhaisali station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Rewari and Gajak, long associated with the city’s festive traditions, will become easier for outsiders to sample, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Sports enthusiasts, too, stand to gain. Meerut accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s sports goods exports, and its main sports market on Suraj Kund Road will be connected through Begumpul station, officials said. Cricket bats, hockey sticks, gym gear and other equipment from local manufacturers are expected to see greater footfall.

The corridor is also opening access to Meerut’s historic and religious sites. NCRTC said attractions such as the Shaheed Smarak, Augharnath Temple, Shahi Jama Masjid, Shahi Eidgah and Shahpeer Sahab ki Dargah will be reachable via stations like Meerut Central and Meerut South as they are nearly operational.

Colonial-era landmarks like St John’s Church and the Digambar Jain Temple, with its hundreds of idols, will also benefit from the improved connectivity. Parks and markets such as Gandhi Bagh and Sarai Lal Das will be more easily accessible once more sections become operational, it said.

The high-speed rail has reduced travel time from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Meerut South to just 35 minutes on the operational stretch. Officials said the service is making it easier for commuters to access cultural landmarks, food hubs and heritage spots across both cities, it stated.

Delhi residents can board a Namo Bharat train to Modinagar North and visit the original Jain Shikanji outlet, serving its tangy drink since 1957, while travellers from Meerut can reach Chandni Chowk after a quick interchange at Anand Vihar and taste the stuffed parathas at Paranthe Wali Gali, it stated.