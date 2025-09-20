Narco offenders’ properties worth Rs 27 crore freezed

New Delhi: Delhi Police has frozen properties worth more than Rs 27 crore belonging to narcotics offenders in the last three years as part of its financial crackdown against drug cartels, an official said on Friday. According to data, properties worth around Rs 38 lakh, belonging to three narco offenders, were frozen in 2023.

The following year saw a major jump with properties worth Rs 5 crore of 28 offenders being seized, out of which more than Rs 4.5 crore was frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch.“The crackdown intensified further in 2025, with properties worth about Rs 21.5 crore belonging to 30 offenders frozen till September 15.