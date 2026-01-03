‘Nuclear power offers feasible, practical energy solutions for Rlys’

Small and modular nuclear reactors offer feasible and practical solutions to address the energy needs of data centres for an AI-based economy and railways, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

The Railways minister said that the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill has prepared the nation for the new economy of the future.

“As the world adopts Artificial Intelligence, the data centres will power the AI-based economy.

These data centres will require huge power, which can come only from nuclear,” Vaishnaw told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

The minister said nuclear energy was the only source that could provide a sustainable base load and heavy current power without any pollution.

Vaishnaw said newer designs enable the setting up of nuclear power plants in a container, which can be set up on 14 acres of land.

He said nuclear power plants of 15-30 MW capacity, used to power ships, can be used for railway operations as well.

“Railways draw electricity from the grid at 700 locations across the country. Small and modular reactors can also be used as a sustainable source of power,” said Vaishnaw.

He said the nuclear power plants have several in-built passive safety features which make their large-scale deployment possible.

“SHANTI Bill was passed so that nuclear power becomes a major source of clean energy,” Vaishnaw said. The SHANTI Bill, which allows private sector companies to set up nuclear power plants, was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session last month.