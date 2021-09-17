National Investigation Agency issued a new hotline to disseminate information on islamic state

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a new hotline number to give information, keeping new facts about the Islamic State. The NIA said that it investigated a total of 37 cases of terror attacks that were planned and funded by IS.

The investigation revealed that IS is trying to spread its roots in the country by running online propaganda. The NIA said that if any such activity is seen, report it immediately. The NIA has also issued a hotline number to inform IS of any suspicious activity. Any such activity can be reported on 011-24368800. Cases like campaigning on social media or luring youth can be reported immediately on this number.

The NIA had launched a search operation in Tamil Nadu on 16 September and arrested a suspect in the Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. It was revealed in the investigation that the accused person had hatched a conspiracy in the name of Hizb-ut-Tahrir to revive Islamic State and implement Sharia in the world including India.