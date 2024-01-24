Live
Naveen calls for propagation of Odia across world
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday called for an all-out effort to propagate and promote Odia language and literature across the world.
Inaugurating the new campus of Odia University at Satyabadi, the workplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, the Chief Minister hoped that the university will take a lead role in enriching Odia literature based on “our life, culture and tradition.” The university, which will be a centre of excellence for research and development in Odia language, has been constructed over 9 acres of land near the famous Bana Vidyalaya.
Naveen said Odisha is language-based State in the country whose language has been accorded classical status. He offered tributes to Adi Kabi Sarala Das, the great poet of Odisha, who translated Mahabharata into Odia and those who had struggled hard for the protection of Odia language.