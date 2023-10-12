Live
- Blinken meets Netanyahu, assures full support on finding missing Americans
- Delhi HC appoints Justice Talwant Singh as observer for IICC President's election
- Om Birla meets Parliamentary representatives of G20 nations ahead of P20 summit
- Shivarajkumar urges fans to support team India Vs Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup 2023
- After Delhi, IB board now in AP and Haryana
- After opposition at three places, Goa Govt identifies fourth site for IIT
- HPL to invest Rs 3,000 crore in West Bengal
- ED starts investigation on ration distribution irregularities in Bengal
- IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for listing Ukrainian regions in its members
- Will BJP field Scindia in MP Assembly elections?
Just In
Naveen launches bus scheme to connect rural areas
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the affordable bus service under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district.
Malkangiri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the affordable bus service under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district. Along with LAccMI, the Chief Minister also launched projects worth Rs 793 crore for Malkangiri district.
Naveen, who undertook a one-day visit to Malkangiri district, flagged off 36 buses under the scheme in the district which aims to connect all the 111 gram panchayats with the district headquarters and Bhubaneswar thus reaffirming his government’s commitment for development of the State’s remote areas.
The State government will operate at least 1,000 buses in the rural areas with an allocated budget of Rs 3,178 crore under the scheme. Launching the service, Naveen purchased the first ticket for Rs 10 and undertook a 2 km bus journey from Malkangiri town to MV-03.