Naveen launches bus scheme to connect rural areas

Malkangiri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the affordable bus service under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district. Along with LAccMI, the Chief Minister also launched projects worth Rs 793 crore for Malkangiri district.

Naveen, who undertook a one-day visit to Malkangiri district, flagged off 36 buses under the scheme in the district which aims to connect all the 111 gram panchayats with the district headquarters and Bhubaneswar thus reaffirming his government’s commitment for development of the State’s remote areas.

The State government will operate at least 1,000 buses in the rural areas with an allocated budget of Rs 3,178 crore under the scheme. Launching the service, Naveen purchased the first ticket for Rs 10 and undertook a 2 km bus journey from Malkangiri town to MV-03.