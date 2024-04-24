Naveen unveils BJD roadmap to make Odisha No.1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik launched his party's campaign from Hinjili, his home constituency, on Wednesday. He pledged to make Odisha the No.1 State in the country by 2036.

Naveen targeted the Opposition parties and accused them of ''obstructing'' developmental works in the State. “Be it Srimandir Parikrama project or Ekamra project or Samalei project, the Opposition parties have been politicising everything. Opposition is engaged in anti-development propaganda. The people of Odisha know their true nature,'' Naveen told a huge gathering here.

Naveen said Odisha would celebrate its 100th year of Statehood in 2036 and emerge as the No.1 State in the country.