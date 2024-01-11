Naveen unveils logo for 1st World Odia Language Conference

Live
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the logo of first World Odia Language Conference ('Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani') on Thursday with the tagline 'Language is the Future'.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the logo of first World Odia Language Conference ('Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani') on Thursday with the tagline 'Language is the Future'. The conference is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 5.
''I hope that this conference will provide a good platform for exchange of views among intellectuals, researchers, scholars and students,'' Naveen said.
Odisha was the first State in the country formed on linguistic basis, the Chief Minister said, adding that Odia language has gained the status of one of the classical languages, enriching the glory of the State and the language itself.
The first World Odia Conference will discuss the past, present, and future of Odia language and set goals for its propagation.
The Chief Minister has directed Odia Language, Literature, and Culture department to coordinate with all parties concerned to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.