Live
- PIL urges Delhi HC to direct implementation of Minimum Wages Act provision on employee data
- Delhi L-G dissolves standing committee formed by AAP govt for ensuring quality of probes
- Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty
- Hardik expressed a desire to return to MI, says GT director Vikram Solanki
- Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30
- Many smallcap funds holding huge quantum of largecap stocks
- Minority leaders join BJP in Jubilee Hills
- Alleged misappropriation of source code: Told to pay $210 mn by US jury, TCS says matter still in court
- Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, camera-based solutions to improve operations
- Tech Mahindra, AWS join hands to build a sports cloud platform
Just In
Naveen’s close aide Pandian joins BJD
In a significant political development in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide and former IAS officer V Karthikeyan Pandian on Monday formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide and former IAS officer V Karthikeyan Pandian on Monday formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Following his induction into the party, Naveen said, “I welcome Pandian to Biju Janata Dal. As you know he has been working very hard for the people of our State for several years and will continue to do so as a member of the party.”
Pandian said, ''With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, I will work for the party and the people of Odisha with full sincerity and dedication.''
Before joining the party, Pandian visited Puri and had a ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath in the morning.
Pandian, a 2000-batch IAS officer who sparked several controversies regarding violation of service rule, had taken voluntary retirement from government service on October 23.