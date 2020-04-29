Navy, Air Force May Bring Stranded Indians Home From Gulf States

The Indian Navy and Air Force are reported to be working together to prepare a plan for evacuating thousands of Indians stranded in Gulf countries, according to media reports. Priority is likely to be accorded to migrant labourers stuck in Gulf nations.

The Indian Navy is said to be modifying one of its largest ships, INS Jalashwa to bring back as many stranded Indians as possible. Two other ships are also being readied, according to media reports. All three ships will have health teams as also a quarantine facility. The health of passengers on board these ships will be monitored on a regular basis.

Several trips may have to be undertaken since social distancing will have to be observed. More than 70% of overseas Indians live and work in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain. The government of India has reportedly assigned to the embassies in these countries, the task of prioritising the lists of those who need to be evacuated from there. Apart from migrant labourers, those whose work permits have expired or are likely to expire soon, are among those who will be given a high priority.

The country's national carrier Air India is also putting together an evacuation plan along with the Indian Air Force. The Centre is likely to come out with an advisory on-screen and shifting the overseas Indians on their return home. The Kerala High Court and Supreme Court are hearing the matter of the return of stranded overseas Indians. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had offered to rehabilitate citizens from the state who returned from the Gulf nations. He had also written to the Centre seeking its help in airlifting them.