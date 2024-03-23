Navy saved 27 Pakistanis, 30 Iranians in piracy-related operations: Indian Navy Chief

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday that the Navy has saved the lives of 102 people in piracy-related operations which include 27 Pakistanis and 30 Iranians.

“The Navy has saved the lives of 110 people, including 45 Indians and 65 international citizens, during its Operation Sankalp and other operations. We have also responded to 13 attack incidents in which the lives of 102 people including 27 Pakistanis and 30 Iranians in piracy-related operations were saved,” the Navy Chief said during a ceremony which marked the completion of 100 days of the ongoing maritime security operations under the aegis of ‘Op Sankalp’.

He said that the Navy is also conducting maritime security operations in three areas of operations viz the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas, the Arabian Sea and off the East Coast of Somalia.

"The Navy has also responded to the manifestation of Israel-Hamas conflict in the maritime domain by re-orienting and significantly enhancing the scope of its ongoing maritime security operations since mid-December 2023," the Navy Chief said.

He said that the Indian Navy has responded to 18 incidents and has played a pivotal role as the ‘First Responder’ and ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region.

“The arduous efforts of the Indian Navy since December 2023 involved deployment of over 5000 personnel at sea, over 450 ship days (with over 21 ships deployed) and 900 hours of flying by the maritime surveillance aircraft to address threats in the maritime domain,” Admiral Kumar said.

R Hari Kumar said that with the emergence of piracy in 2008, the Indian Ocean Region has witnessed a steady increase in the presence of warships from regional and extra-regional navies, operating independently or under the ambit of various Multi-National constructs.

“With over 110 lives saved (including 45 Indian sea-farers), 15 lakh tons of critical commodities escorted (such as fertilisers, crude oil and finished products), nearly 1,000 boarding operations undertaken, more than 3,000 kgs of narcotics have been seized and over 450 MVs assured of IN’s presence, the ongoing maritime security operations have truly reflected Indian Navy's capability in playing a vital role as a strong and a responsible Navy in the IOR,” the Navy Chief said.