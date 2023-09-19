Naya Samay Naya Soch must in new Parliament Building-PM

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla called on the MPs to work for and according to India's aspirations as maiden session begins in new buildig.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said everything in new Parliament including the uniform of staff. PM sai grand vision in new canvas will now unfold. He congratulated all those who played key role in construction of building. A digital recording of the names of all engineers workers will be on display for posterity.

Bhav aur Bhavan has to change. This is holy place and with new thoughts we need to work only for welfare of the country.

He said all need to cooperate with Speaker follow discipline decorum and rules and regulations. The time left before elections our behaviour will decide who will sit in treasury benches and who will be in opposition.