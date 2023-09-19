Live
- Aashika Bhatia opens up on working more in Bollywood
- Nithya Menen’s ‘Kumari Srimathi’ series to be out from this date
- ‘Rudram Kota’ appeals to all sections of audience: Director Ramu Kona
- Team ‘Hanu-Man’conveys Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with a brand-new poster
- Tollywood producer Suresh Babu reacts to Naidu arrest, says film industry has political affiliations
- Jio AirFiber comes to 8 Indian cities: Availability, plans, speed and more
- Women's Reservation Bill a poll 'jumla', a huge betrayal to hopes of women, girls: Congress
- 6467 standard clubs established in schools and colleges, says BIS
- Pedda Kapu-1: ‘Jathara’ groove the beats of tradition
- Indrakeeladri to start Dasara fete from October 15
Just In
Naya Samay Naya Soch must in new Parliament Building-PM
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla called on the MPs to work for and according to India's aspirations as maiden session begins in new buildig.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla called on the MPs to work for and according to India's aspirations as maiden session begins in new buildig.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said everything in new Parliament including the uniform of staff. PM sai grand vision in new canvas will now unfold. He congratulated all those who played key role in construction of building. A digital recording of the names of all engineers workers will be on display for posterity.
Bhav aur Bhavan has to change. This is holy place and with new thoughts we need to work only for welfare of the country.
He said all need to cooperate with Speaker follow discipline decorum and rules and regulations. The time left before elections our behaviour will decide who will sit in treasury benches and who will be in opposition.