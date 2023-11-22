NCERT Committee Proposes Inclusion Of Ramayana, Mahabharata, And Preamble Of Constitution In School Social Sciences Curriculum

A high-level committee appointed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to overhaul the school curriculum for social sciences has recommended incorporating epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata into textbooks. CI Issac, the committee's chairperson, disclosed that the committee's final position paper on social sciences, formulated after a year-long effort, emphasizes the need to introduce these iconic epics into the curriculum for classes 7 to 12. The committee also suggests inscribing the Preamble of the Constitution on classroom walls.



The seven-member committee, established last year, has put forth several recommendations that will now be considered by the 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC). This larger committee, established in July, is tasked with finalizing the curriculum, textbooks, and learning materials for these classes.

Issac stressed the significance of teaching epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata, stating that exposing students to these narratives fosters self-esteem, patriotism, and pride in their nation. The committee contends that understanding cultural roots is crucial for developing love for the country. Issac addressed concerns about the teaching of these epics, asserting that presenting them merely as myths undermines their value in shaping a sense of national identity.

The committee's previous recommendations include changing the term 'India' to 'Bharat' in textbooks and introducing 'classical History' in place of ancient History for classes 3 to 12.

The proposal to include Ramayana and Mahabharata in the syllabus had been suggested earlier, according to Issac. He clarified that the committee's recent recommendations align with its prior stance.

Explaining the rationale behind recommending the inscription of the Constitution's Preamble on classroom walls, Issac highlighted its nobility and the emphasis on social values, including democracy and secularism. This move aims to facilitate a better understanding and learning of these principles among students.

The revision of the school curriculum by NCERT aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the anticipated new NCERT textbooks are expected to be ready for implementation in the upcoming academic session.