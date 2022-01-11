NCW seeks FIR against actor Siddharth for tweet on Saina Nehwal

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has asked Twitter to block the account of actor Siddharth for his alleged 'lewd and inappropriate' tweet against badminton player Saina Nehwal and also wrote to the Maharashtra police seeking registration of an FIR against him.

A tweet by Siddharth commenting on Nehwal's remark over the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit had netizens fuming.

The NCW claimed that the comment was misogynist, outrages the modesty of a woman and amounts to disrespect and insults the dignity of women. "The commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter.

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Maharashtra DGP to immediately investigate the matter and register an FIR under relevant provisions of the law. The panel has sought prompt and strict action against him for using indecent language against women on social media," the panel said in a statement.

Taking serious note of the matter, Sharma has also written to the resident grievance officer, Twitter India, to immediately block the actor's account and take appropriate action against Siddharth for "offensive remarks" on Nehwal's post "thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity".

Reacting to the row over his remark, Siddharth said, "Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated."

Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap came out in support of Nehwal and condemned Siddharth's tweet. "This is upsetting for us... express your opinion but choose better words man. I guess you thought it was cool to say it this way." Kashyap tweeted.