NDA is Organic alliance, It is Mahavijay: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in the Parliament after he was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the meeting of the newly elected MPs, ahead of the government formation. Narendra Modi said that this NDA alliance is the most successful pre-poll and is going to be most successful post-poll alliance.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations. The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them," Narendra Modi said

People gave NDA opportunity to form govt in 22 states, says PM Modi

"Very few people discuss this, perhaps it doesn't suit them. But look at the strength of the great democracy of India - today, people have given NDA the opportunity to form a government and serve in 22 states."

"...There are 10 states in our country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high, NDA is serving in 7 out of these 10 states...Whether it is Goa or Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well...," the Prime Minister said.

NDA is an organic alliance, says PM Modi

"NDA is a group committed to the nation first. It must have been assembled in the beginning after a long period of 30 years. But today I can say that NDA is an organic alliance in the political system of India and great leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray...who sown the seed, today the people of India have watered the trust of NDA and turned that seed into a fruitful one. We all have the legacy of such great leaders and we are proud of it. In the past 10 years, we have tried to move forward with the same legacy, the same values of NDA and to take the country forward...," the Prime Minister said.