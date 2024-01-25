NDMC Issues Guidelines For Respectful Disposal Of National Flags And Ram Dhwaj After Republic Day

In light of Republic Day celebrations and the 'pran pratishtha' at Ayodhya, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued guidelines for the respectful disposal of Ram Dhwaj and the National Flag. The council has introduced a centralized number and an app for requests related to deposition.



The NDMC emphasizes the proper disposal of flags, even if they are damaged, torn, or scattered. Residents, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders Associations (MTAs), and service users in the NDMC area are urged to deposit such flags at their respective Area Sanitation Offices, established at 14 locations within the NDMC area. The NDMC's official website provides information on the locations and contact numbers of the designated officers.



To facilitate disposal, individuals can call the centralized number '1533' or use the NDMC 311 app to request the collection of flags. Sanitation staff has been instructed to follow proper protocol in collecting and disposing of National Flags, adhering to the Flag Code.

Similar procedures apply to the disposal of Ram Dhwaj, with sanitation staff directed to ensure proper collection and disposal protocols.