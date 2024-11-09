NEET aspirant dies by suicide

Bhubaneswar: A Class 12 student, who was preparing for medical entrance exam NEET at a private institute in Bhubaneswar, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at Patia on Thursday, police said. Her father alleged that she died by suicide unable to handle the pressure of studies.

The deceased was a native of the Salipur area of Cuttack district, police said. She was preparing for NEET at a private institute in Bhubaneswar over the last 18 months, an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station said. Her body was found hanging in her hostel room.

The hostel warden informed her father, Mahesh Kumar Sahu, following which he contacted the police. “We have registered a case of unnatural death, and sent the body for post-mortem,” the officer said.