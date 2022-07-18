  • Menu
NEET exam racket busted, 8 held: CBI

NEET exam racket busted, 8 held: CBI
NEET exam racket busted, 8 held: CBI (Photo/IANS)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it busted an interstate NEET racket and arrested eight members of a gang who were appearing in the exam as proxy students.

The NEET exams were conducted on July 17 and a CBI source said that the accused were held from Delhi, Faridabad and other parts of the NCR.

One of the accused was held at Delhi's Sardarjung Hospital. The source said that the gang used to charge money to field proxy students in place of the real candidate.

The CBI source said that it got a tip off in this respect, the information was developed, and raids were conducted following which eight persons were held.

