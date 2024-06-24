  • Menu
NEET row: Two teachers detained in Maharashtra

NEET row: Two teachers detained in Maharashtra
Highlights

Latur: After NEET-UG paper leak allegations surfaced in Bihar, the authorities have now expanded their probe to Maharashtra where two teachers were detained in Latur.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) late on Saturday detained two teachers from Latur.

They were questioned over the NEET paper case. The two teachers have been identified as Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan, who teach at a government-run school in Latur.

The two run a private coaching in the district.

