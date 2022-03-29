Nehru Museum to be renamed as PM Museum to commemorate the work done by all the former PMs of India

New Delhi:The Central government decided to change the name of Nehru Museum. The new name given to it is PM Museum. This has been done to recollect and save the memories of the 14 former Prime Ministers of India. Inauguration will be done on 14 April, Ambedkar Jayanti by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Modi told the MPs that this step has been taken to take in cognisance the remarkable contribution of the former Prime Ministers of the country. Their works will be showcased in the Prime Minister's Museum.In the meeting, PM Modi said that his government has ensured that the contribution of all the Prime Ministers is recognized.



As per sources, PM Modi has told BJP MPs that only the NDA government has taken steps to recognize the contributions of previous prime ministers.PM Modi also asked BJP MPs to visit the BR Ambedkar Museum. The BR Ambedkar Museum is also to be inaugurated on April 14 in the national capital on the occasion of BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

PM Modi, National BJP President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the top party leaders who attended the Parliamentary Party meeting at Ambedkar Center in New Delhi today.A series of programs have been organized by BJP from 6th April (Foundation Day of BJP). Many programs will be organized from the foundation day of the party till April 14 i.e. the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

In this meeting, JP Nadda discussed the upcoming foundation day programs of the party.During the meeting, the BJP MPs also passed a resolution to congratulate and thank the Prime Minister for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for another six months.