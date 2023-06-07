Nepal urges foreign investors to invest in tourism industry

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” has urged foreign investors to invest in the travel industry of Nepal, saying the government is fully committed to supporting the industry by improving infrastructure and providing competitive services.

The Prime Minister made the remarks on Tuesday while inaugurating the three-day Himalayan Travel Mart organised by Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter here.

Tourism serves as a vital driver of Nepal's economy, fostering economic growth and generating employment opportunities for our people, Prachanda pointed out, adding that Nepal possesses an abundance of tangible and intangible treasures, encompassing rich cultural heritage, stunning art and architecture, pilgrimage sites, yoga and meditation retreats, holistic wellness centres and much more.

''The government of Nepal is fully committed to supporting the travel industry, improving infrastructure, and empowering entrepreneurs to provide competitive services, ensuring that Nepal stands as a globally competitive and unique travel destination,'' the prime minister stressed.

PATA Nepal Chapter President Bibhuti Chanda Thakur said: ''The Covid pandemic has taught us two lessons: adaptability and inclusiveness. Adding these to the travel world has come under wonderful transformation in the post-Covid era.” ''PATA Nepal Chapter has been organising Himalayan Travel Mart since 2017 with the vision of establishing Nepal as the gateway to the Himalayas,” Thakur said.

Nepal Tourism Board CEO Dhananjaya Regmi, PATA Vice Chairman Benjamin Liao, and Tourism Secretary Suresh Adhikari among others underlined the need for fostering public-private partnerships for bringing back on track the travel and tourism industry that was hard hit by the pandemic.

Some 400 delegates and guests from 25 countries including, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the US, Australia, Germany, France and the UK are attending the three-day meeting.