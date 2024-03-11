Nepali Men Trapped In Russia's War: Plea To Indian Government For Rescue

The plight of four Nepali men, identified as Sanjay, Ram, Kumar, and Santosh, has come to light as they appeal to the Indian government for rescue from Russia. According to their video message sent to India Today, the men claim to have been fraudulently sent to Russia under the false pretense of working as helpers in the army. However, upon arrival, they allege that they were forced into active participation in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

The video depicts a grim situation, with the four men huddled in a hut, enduring bitter cold conditions. One of the individuals can be heard pleading for assistance from the Indian government. The men recount their deceptive recruitment, stating that an agent misled them into believing they were to work as helpers in the Russian Army. To their dismay, they found themselves compelled to fight in the war instead.

The appeal underscores the challenges faced by vulnerable individuals who fall victim to fraudulent recruitment practices, often orchestrated by unscrupulous agents. The situation raises concerns about the well-being and safety of migrant workers who may find themselves in perilous circumstances far from home. As these four Nepali men seek refuge, their case highlights the need for international cooperation and intervention to address issues related to human trafficking, deceptive recruitment, and the protection of vulnerable workers in conflict zones.