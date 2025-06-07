New address, same power: CM Rekha to move into official residence

New Delhi: A hundred days into office, Delhi’s new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is gearing up for a big move — from her private home in Shalimar Bagh to an official government bungalow in the heart of Civil Lines. But if you're wondering whether she'll be taking over Arvind Kejriwal’s infamous Sheesh Mahal, the answer is a clear ‘no’.

The BJP, during its election campaign, had strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party over alleged irregularities in the extravagant renovation of Sheesh Mahal — the same bungalow Kejriwal once called home. With a vigilance probe still underway, the new CM is steering clear of controversy and setting up base just a few meters away instead.

Gupta has been allotted not one but two adjoining bungalows — 1/8 and 2/8 Raj Niwas Marg — which will serve as her residence and camp office. Renovation work is currently underway and expected to wrap up in about two months. Estimated cost? Around ₹45 lakh. Until then, the CM continues to run the show from her cozy home in Shalimar Bagh.

PWD officials say the decision to house the CM on Raj Niwas Marg wasn’t just about aesthetics. The location is strategically close to the Delhi Secretariat, ITO, and several central government offices — a perfect hub for the city’s top administrator.

Interestingly, Rekha Gupta won’t be alone in the neighborhood. Her immediate neighbors will include Social Welfare Minister Ravi Indraj Singh, who has been allotted bungalow number 3/8, and Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, who will reside in 4/8.

So, Civil Lines is quickly becoming the new power corridor of Delhi.

Other ministers have also found their government homes across different parts of the capital. Education Minister Ashish Sood will be shifting to a residence in Chanakyapuri, while Law Minister Kapil Mishra has been allotted a home on Shamnath Marg. Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will reside in government house AB-17 on Mathura Road — a residence that was previously occupied by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and, later, Atishi.

It is to highlight that the bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg are far from ordinary. These spacious four-bedroom residences come with lush green lawns, elegant living and drawing areas, staff quarters, and separate outhouses. During previous AAP and Congress regimes, many ministers lived in these same houses — and now, under the BJP’s leadership, they are once again becoming the political nerve center of Delhi.