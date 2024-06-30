  • Menu
New Dates: NET to be held from Aug 21-Sept 4

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan
New Delhi: Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of competitive exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday night released fresh dates for cancelled and postponed examinations, announcing the UGC-NET will now be held from August 21-September 4.

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was cancelled a day after being conducted on June 18 as the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the question paper was leaked on the darknet and circulated on the Telegram app. The matter is being probed by the CBI.

