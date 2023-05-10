New Delhi: Common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers

New Delhi : The Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for officers of the Brigadier rank and above irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment, in a move aimed at promoting and strengthening a common identity and approach in service matters among the force’s senior leadership, moving beyond the boundaries of regimentation, Defence sources said on Tuesday.

As per the sources, the decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders’ Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders. The changes will be implemented from August 1 this year.

The change entails that the headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches (worn on collars), belts and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be standardised and common. Flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyard. There will be no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers.

At present, different types of uniforms and accoutrements have specific associations to the respective arms, regiments and services in the Army.

Sources said this recognition with a distinct identity within the Arms or Regiment or Services is essential for the junior leadership and the rank and file to further strengthen camaraderie, esprit de corps and regimental ethos which is the bedrock of soldiering. “At the unit or battalion level, a distinct sense of identity reflects a strong bond among officers and men in the same regiment,” a defence source said.