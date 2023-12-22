New Delhi: Congress to hold 138th party anniversary in Kakinada on Dec 29

New Delhi : The Congress Working Committee on Thursday decided to ensure that the INDIA bloc would become a major force against the BJP-led NDA and would defeat the Modi-led government. The CWC called upon the party rank and file to be fully prepared to fight the Lok Sabha elections.

The CWC also decided to hold the 138 anniversary of Congress party at Kakinada on December 29. This would be preceded by a huge rally at Nagpur on December 28. It also congratulated the Telangana Congress party for its victory in the Assembly elections. In a resolution that was passed unanimously after a four-hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party alleged that the suspension of MPs from Parliament was done to ensure that the Opposition was not present to challenge the Narendra Modi government "as it bulldozed three draconian Criminal Laws through".

The CWC condemned the suspension of 146 MPs of the Opposition INDIA bloc from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. These MPs were simply demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement on the "extraordinary events" of December 13 in the Lok Sabha and on the role of BJP MP from Mysuru in "facilitating the entry of the two intruders" who caused a serious security breach, the resolution said.

The meeting of the CWC was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were among the 76 leaders attending the meeting.



The Congress has expressed its firmest resolve to be fully prepared at the earliest to fight the Lok Sabha elections both as a party and as a member of the Indian National Inclusive Developmental Alliance (INDIA), the resolution said.

The CWC also reiterated the determination of the Congress to take all necessary steps to make the INDIA bloc "an effective bulwark and force against the BJP and its allies", it said. It noted that preparations for the Lok Sabha polls have already commenced. "The 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally being held in Nagpur on our Foundation Day a week from now is a very important step in this regard," it said.

It further stated, "There is a vast gap between what the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) claims and what the ground realities are. The CWC sought opinion on the proposed second Bharat Jodi Yatra by Rahul Gandhi and decided to promote “Donate for Desh,” programme to mobilise funds for elections.