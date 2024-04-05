New Delhi: 'It's a beginning of dictatorship'

New Delhi : A day after being released from Tihar jail, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place here, saying he prayed for good sense to prevail over the BJP-led Central government.

The way chief ministers of Delhi and Jharkhand were sent to jail, is the beginning of "dictatorship" in the country, he said at Rajghat.

"They are preparing to send other chief ministers to jail. It is very dangerous for democracy and the Constitution in the country and we need to fight against it," he told reporters.

Mahatma Gandhi fought against the British rulers because there was no freedom to speak and live at that time, he said, claiming that the same situation has arisen now after 77 years of Independence.

"By the grace of Lord Hanuman, I got bail. I came with my wife here to pay obeisance to Hanuman ji. I have prayed for other AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain ji to come out of jail soon," he said.

Soon after his release from Tihar jail on Wednesday night, Singh had met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.